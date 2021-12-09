2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro Not Compatible With Older Magic Keyboard

When Apple launched the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro earlier this week, it also launched the Magic Keyboard in white. Since Apple did not mention anything, one assumed the older generation Magic Keyboard would also be compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, as it turns out, that’s not the case.

As iGeneration reports, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro does not fit the fourth-generation Magic Keyboard properly. This is because the new 2021 iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the 2020 model. Since the Magic Keyboard has been designed for a snug fit, there is not enough space to accommodate the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is 0.5mm thicker than its predecessor.

The problem is that once closed, the Magic Keyboard grips the tablet quite tightly. Apple has not left a millimeter of leeway, because the accessory must hold the iPad in place and prevent it from falling to the bottom of a bag or worse, on the asphalt if you move the set without other protection. But with this half a millimeter more on the 2021 generation, perhaps this very precise adjustment is problematic and that the device had to be reviewed.

This is only the case with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro is compatible with the fourth-generation Magic Keyboard. This is because the 11-inch iPad Pro has the same dimensions as the 2018/2020 model.

Sadly, what this means is that your existing Magic Keyboard will not be compatible with the 2021 iPad Pro. If you plan to use your new iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard, you must now look into upgrading both.

Apple usually tends to ensure that its new products are compatible with existing accessories, but that’s not the case here. The Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $349, so this is an expensive loss for many people looking to upgrade from their 2018 or 2020 iPad Pro to the 2021 model.