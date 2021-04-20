2021 iMac Accessories Include New Magic Keyboard With Touch ID

Apple officially introduced its 2021 iMac with M1 chip at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event today. The new accessories for the Apple Silicon iMac include colorful Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and a new wireless Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

The new iMac comes with a major redesign inspired by Pro Display XDR. It has a single sheet of glass at the front with lighter color tones. And yes, colors. The new iMac comes in seven new colors, namely: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

New accessories for the M1-based iMac include a new Magic Keyboard with some replaced keys and a wireless Touch ID. The new wireless Touch ID has a ‘dedicated security component’ implemented under the hood, which directly connects to the Secure Enclave in M1 allowing users to login seamlessly and securely.

The new Magic Keyboard allows users to switch between user profiles in a quick manner. Apple has also added a bunch of new keys to the Magic Keyboard, which includes a dedicated Do Not Disturb key, language selection key, and a lock key.

All the new accessories are also supported by the new iPad Pro announced today. The new keyboard, trackpad, and mouse will come bundles with the 2021 iMac. Users will have an option to select either the new Magic Mouse or the new Magic Trackpad during the checkout. The price for the new Magic Keyboard starts at $199.

The new Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad are all available in the same seven colors, to match the new iMac.