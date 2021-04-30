2021 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, and Apple TV 4K Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple has started accepting pre-orders for the 24-inch iMac, 2021 iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K on its online store. The company had announced all these products at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20.

During the event, Apple had only mentioned that the 2021 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, and the new Apple TV 4K will be available in the second half of May. Leaks suggest all these products will go on sale from May 21.

24-inch iMac

The newly redesigned iMac features a bigger 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display. Despite the bigger display, the 24-inch iMac is 50% smaller in volume. It is powered by Apple’s M1 chip and offers up to 80% better performance than the outgoing 21.5-inch Intel-based iMacs. It can be configured with up to 16GB of unified memory.

You can configure BTO models of the 24-inch iMac from Apple’s online store, with the company charging $200 for basic upgrades including the bump to 16GB RAM. Read our detailed comparison between the 21.5-inch iMac and the 24-inch iMac to know how the newer model is better.

Apple is bundling a new Magic Keyboard with the redesigned iMacs featuring a Touch ID sensor.

Pricing for the 24-inch iMac starts from $1,299, with the mid-tier model costing $1,499. The high-end model with 512GB storage is priced at $1,699.

2021 iPad Pro

From a design standpoint, the 2021 iPad Pro might not look that different from the 2020 models. However, Apple has made some major internal upgrades. The 2021 iPad Pro features Apple’s M1 chip, the same chip that it uses on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and the 24-inch iMac.

The tablets also feature Thunderbolt connectivity allowing you to connect high-bandwidth storage devices and other accessories. The front camera has also been upgraded to offer the ‘Center Stage’ feature. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display, which offers a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a contrast ratio of 1 million-to-1.

You can read more about the differences between the 2020 iPad Pro and 2021 iPad Pro here.

New Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV 4K features a more powerful A12 Bionic chip that offers better video decoding, audio processing, and improved graphics performance. It also supports Dolby Vision and high frame HDR, with Apple working with content providers to bring high frame rate content to the streaming box.

There’s a new intelligent color balance process in the new Apple TV 4K that uses the light sensor on your iPhone to calibrate the colors on your TV. The new Apple TV 4K also comes with an updated Siri Remote with better ergonomics. It features a power and mute button to control the TV, along with a scroll wheel and touchpad at the center.

The new Siri remote is also compatible with the 2017 Apple TV 4K. It can be purchased separately for $59.

