2021 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, and New Apple TV 4K Will Launch on May 21

When Apple announced the 2021 iPad Pro and the redesigned 24-inch iMac at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event, it only revealed the pre-order date for these devices and gave an ambiguous second half of May as the release date. Now, it looks likely that the new iPad and iMac will be available starting May 21.

U.K retailer John Lewis has updated its online store with the 2021 iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac. The listing for both these products claims that they will be available starting May 21, 2021.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser previously also leaked May 21 as the potential launch date of the 2021 iPad Pro, though his sources suggest the 11-inch iPad Pro will launch a day later on May 22. However, in a follow-up tweet today, he claimed that both new iPad models will launch on May 22. His sources also indicate that the new Apple TV will launch on May 21st.

Update on this: iPad Pro launch is May 21st. The “22nd” date I mentioned is linked to the 5G model for a certain carrier and should be disregarded for the most part. Apple will also launch the new Apple TV on May 21st. https://t.co/A31ZulKGWa — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 29, 2021

The new Apple TV 4K, 24-inch iMac, and the 2021 iPad Pro will go up for pre-order on April 30. Apple usually does not keep such a long gap between the pre-order and launch date of its products. It is likely that the global chip shortage has forced the company to delay the launch of its new products by a few weeks.

AirTag, which was also announced at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, is already available for pre-order and launches on April 30.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the 2021 iPad Pro and M1 iMac?