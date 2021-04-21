2021 iPad Pro’s ‘Center Stage’ Feature Will Support Third-Party Video Calling Apps

One of the highlights of the new 2021 iPad Pro is the 12MP TrueDepth camera system at the front. The new front camera features a 122-degree FoV (Field of View) allowing for a new feature called Center Stage.

As Apple demoed at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event, Center Stage will automatically keep you in focus while on a video call. The camera will also automatically zoom out when it detects other people in front of the camera. If you use your iPad for making a lot of video calls or attending meetings, this is a great feature to have.

At first, many believed that the new Center Stage feature on the iPad Pro would be exclusively available for FaceTime calls only. However, that’s not the case. Apple will be providing third-party apps with a Center Stage API so that they can implement this feature.

Center Stage, the new iPad Pro feature that uses the front-facing camera to automatically follow the user during video calls, is *not* exclusive to FaceTime. Third-party apps can use Center Stage and there'll be an API available to toggle it on/off. #AppleEvent — Federico Viticci (@viticci) April 20, 2021

This will make attending Zoom or Duo video calls on the 2021 iPad Pro that much more useful. It is likely that Apple will make the Center Stage API available to developers with the release of iPadOS 14.5 next week.

Since Center Stage makes use of the wide-angle front camera on the 2021 iPad Pro, it is not going to come to the 2020 or older iPad Pro models. You can find a detailed breakdown of the differences between the 2020 iPad Pro and the 2021 iPad Pro here.

What do you think about the Center Stage feature on the 2021 iPad Pro? Do you think it is a useful addition? Do you think Apple should bring it to the iPhones as well?