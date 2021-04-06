2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro Could Launch in Mid-April

Reliable Apple leaker Kang has claimed on Weibo that the 2021 iPad Pro will launch in mid-April. He also claims that Apple will first release the Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet, with the 5G version launching a few weeks later.

Leaker DuanRui has shared Kang’s comments from Weibo on Twitter:

Someone harassed Kang every day asking when the iPad Pro will be released. He said that after the new product is released in the middle of the month, people who bought it will give some cleaning cloths. Those who do not buy will be directly blacklisted. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 6, 2021

As for the cleaning cloth reference in the tweet, leaker Kang seemingly sells mobile phone accessories in China. He bundles cleaning cloth with all the products he sells, which is what he referred to in his tweet.

The 2021 iPad Pro lineup has long been rumored to launch in the first half of 2021, with many leaks claiming it would launch in March. That, however, did not happen, and now it is believed that Apple will launch the new iPad Pro alongside the release of iOS 14.5 later this month. The highlight of the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is going to be its new mini-LED display. Rumors suggest the 11-inch iPad Pro will not use a mini-LED panel.

Apple has a lot of other products in the pipeline that is due for a refresh. This includes the AirTags, new iMacs with M-series chips, 3rd gen. AirPods, and more. It was initially expected that the AirTags would also make their debut alongside the 2021 iPad Pro, but now, it is unclear if that is going to happen or not.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the 2021 iPad Pro? If so, what improvements are you hoping Apple makes to it? Drop a comment and let us know!