2021 iPad Pro Could Be Slightly More Expensive Than Its Predecessors

Ahead of Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event tomorrow, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe claim that Apple’s event will only be focused on new iPad announcements.

Apple will only be announcing the 2021 iPad Pro, a new iPad mini, and an entry-level iPad at the event. The analysts further claim that the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro will be getting major upgrades, including an A14X Bionic chip.

The mini-LED display will be exclusive to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and offer higher contrast, better color reproduction, and more. The analysts believe that there will be a slight increase in the prices of the 2021 iPad Pro. The current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch variant is available for $999. Pricing for the other iPads that Apple will announce at the event is not expected to change.

Apple could also have a “few surprises” at the event, including colorful new iMacs, third-gen. Apple Pencil, and AirTags. At this point, it is clear that Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event will focus on iPads. What remains to be seen is if the company will also announce the long-awaited AirTags and newly redesigned iMacs with M-series chips.

Wedbush analysts also believe that Apple will tease the AirPods 3 at its Spring event, though it won’t officially put them on sale. Instead, they will launch in early summer, around the time WWDC is scheduled to happen (June 7).

Here’s a rumor roundup of everything Apple is expected to announce at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event. You can find the start time of the ‘Spring Loaded’ event in your timezone here.

What are your expectations from Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event? Drop a comment and let us know!