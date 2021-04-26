2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro Could Launch on May 21, 11-inch iPad Pro on May 22

When Apple announced the 2021 iPad Pro last week at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event, it only stated that the tablets would go up for pre-order on April 30 with retail availability scheduled to start from the second half of May. Now, leaker Jon Prosser has shared the alleged release dates of the new iPad Pros.

Jon claims that the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro will launch first on May 21. This will be followed by the launch of the 11-inch iPad Pro on May 22. May 21 is a Friday and Apple typically launches its new products on Friday, so this date is possible. However, May 22 falls on a Saturday and Apple does not tend to launch new products on weekends.

Kinda weird… but this is what I’m hearing 🤔 iPad Pro launch 11” – May 22

12.9” – May 21 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 26, 2021

Apple also plans to launch the 24-inch iMac in the second half of May, so it is possible that its retail availability will also start from May 21 or May 22.

Apple could take a staggered launch approach for the two variants of the 2021 iPad Pro due to supply-chain issues. The company is reportedly facing a shortage of mini-LED panels used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that will have an effect on its availability initially. This could also explain the gap between Apple’s announcement of the 2021 iPad Pro lineup and their retail availability.

The 2021 iPad Pro features Apple’s M1 chip, up to 2TB storage and 16GB RAM, an improved front camera for Center Stage, and more. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display which uses a mini-LED display panel. This display is capable of offering a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a contrast ratio of 1 million-to-1.

