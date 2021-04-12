2021 iPad Pro Launching Later This Month, Mini-LED 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Be in Limited Supply

A Bloomberg report once again confirms that Apple will be launching its new iPad Pro lineup later this month. The company will go ahead with the launch despite facing a supply constraint of Mini-LED display panels.

Bloomberg details that Apple will be launching the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display in the second half of April. However, Apple suppliers are battling with poor yields of Mini-LED panels, with one of the manufacturing partners having to pause production as well. The Mini-LED display will be exclusive to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and offer better contrast and higher brightness levels. Apple is also expected to make use of Mini-LED display panels on future MacBooks.

The supply constraint means the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in limited quantities initially. Since the 11-inch iPad Pro will not feature a Mini-LED display panel, it is not expected to be affected by the supply constraints.

Apart from the Mini-LED display, the new iPad Pro lineup will feature a faster A-series chip that will deliver performance similar to the M1 Macs, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt connectivity that will allow the new iPad Pros to support a bunch of monitors, cameras, and other accessories.

The demand for iPads has spiked as millions of people have been working from home since last year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. They have become the primary tool for many for attending Zoom calls and meetings, reading, watching movies, and more.

Apple was expected to announce its 2021 iPad Pro lineup in March this year, but that did not happen. Now, reports indicate the company will unveil its new iPad Pro lineup in April, though an exact timeframe is still not known. There’s also no word on whether the company will launch the AirTags alongside the 2021 iPad Pros or not.