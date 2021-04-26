Download Apple’s New 2021 iPad Pro Wallpapers Here

At its ‘Spring Loaded’ event last week, Apple announced the 2021 iPad Pro with a lot of new features. Along with a faster M1 chip, the new iPad Pro boasts an XDR mini LED display, and to flaunt the stunning display, Apple has baked in a number of new cool wallpapers. If you’re looking to grab the new 2021 iPad Pro wallpapers, you can get them right here.

iPad Pro is as close to a laptop as ever. The new M1 chip makes it faster than the 2018 MacBook, and on par with last year’s M1 MacBook Air. The display has also gotten one of the biggest upgrades yet. It has borrowed the tech from higher-priced Pro Display XDR, and now boasts 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness.

If you’re on the market looking to buy a new iPad, iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can get. Check out the top features of the 2021 iPad Pro if you are planning on buying one.

Apple is yet to start taking pre-orders for the new iPad Pro. It is expected to ship in the second half of the May. But even before the device’s release, Twitter user Khaos has already extracted the image files from the firmware. In case you’re not planning to buy the 2021 iPad Pro, you can download the new wallpapers to use with your current iPhone, iPad, or any other device.

Download:

