2023 iPhones Could Feature Under-Display Face ID, No Notch

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is looking to introduce an under-display Face ID system on the 2022 iPhones.

This will allow the company to get rid of the notch and offer a true full-screen experience. Kuo’s note does not contain any other detail about the under-display Face ID system, though.

An under-display Face ID system will allow Apple to get rid of the dreaded notch for good on the iPhones.

Apple has been working on an under-display Face ID system for a long time now, as per rumors. While the likes of OPPO and Samsung have already demoed under-display camera tech, Face ID also relies on an IR emitter, dot blaster, and other sensors, which take up valuable space. It is unclear how they will work from under the display.

Apple is reportedly also working on an under-display Touch ID system. There’s no clarity on whether the company will switch to an under-display Touch ID or Face ID or if it intends to offer both in future iPhones. Kuo had previously claimed that Apple intends to offer both under-display Face ID and Touch ID in 2022 iPhones.

As a part of the same note, Kuo also said that Apple would be switching to a 48MP camera sensor on the 2022 iPhones. The company will also get rid of the 5.4-inch iPhone mini from next year and instead launch four iPhones with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches display sizes, respectively.