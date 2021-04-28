Apple Services Revenue Hits All-Time High As It Reports 660 Million Paid Subscribers

Apple today announced its result for fiscal Q2, 2021. The company reported nearly $90 billion in revenue, out of which, Apple says, Services revenue played a big part. The Services revenue is up by 27% and the company has reached 660 million paid subscribers for its services.

Apple’s Services category includes App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Fitness+, and a few more. The Services segment brought in $16.9 billion, up 27% from the $13.4 billion in revenue services earned in the year-ago quarter. Analysts, before the announcement, expected the revenue from the Services sector to be around $15 billion. But the Q2 2021 results have crossed everybody’s expectations.

Along with the revenue, Apple says that its services sector has gained over 660 million paid subscribers. On being asked about how Apple TV+ is doing, Tim Cook said that it is doing “very well” and Apple feels “really good” about where ‌Apple TV+‌ is at.

“TV+ is going very well, as you know the objective and philosophy of ‌Apple TV+‌ is to create high-quality original content and to be one of the most desired platforms for storytellers. I see that happening day by day, we have more shows, more storytellers. We feel really good about where we are. We’re not releasing subscriber numbers.”

Along with the Services sector, Mac revenue has also played a big hand in the $89 billion quarter. Mac revenue for Q2 2021 was up by 70%. It brought in $9.1 billion in revenue, up from $5.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Wearables also saw steady growth from $6.3 billion to $7.8 billion in this quarter. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that wearables growth was up thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.