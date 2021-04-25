AirTag FAQ: Everything You Need to Know

Looking to buy an Apple AirTag but have some questions about it? Wondering how it will work? Will it be ideal for the scenario you plan to use it for? Read our detailed FAQ to know everything about the AirTag.

AirTag is not the first of its kind. Tile has been selling tracking tags for a few years now. What makes the AirTag special is how neatly it integrates into Apple’s ecosystem and leverages it to locate tagged items.

AirTag FAQ: Everything to Know

Q) Is there any way to turn an AirTag on or off?

A) No, the AirTag does not feature any physical on/off switch. It comes in simple packaging, and it is only when you remove the pull-tab plastic from the AirTag that it is powered on. After that, the only way to switch off the AirTag is by physically removing the battery from it.

Q) Is the battery on the AirTag user replaceable?

A) Yes, the AirTag uses a CR2032 battery, which is user-replaceable. The process is relatively simple as well. CR2032 is a very popular battery that is also used in many car key fobs.

Q) Is the AirTag dust and water-resistant?

A) Yes, AirTag is IP67 certified. This means it is dust and water-resistant. However, it is not waterproof, so while it can survive a dunk in the swimming pool, don’t expect much from it.

Q) How does one use the AirTag? What can one use AirTag for?

A) AirTag can be used to track items that you frequently lose, like car keys, house keys, your bag, etc. Since AirTag does not have any pin-hole for a lanyard. If you want to attach the AirTag to a keychain, you must first buy a compatible keychain. Apple itself sells some, though third-party offerings are notably cheaper.

Q) Can one use AirTag to track pets or someone’s location?

A) No. Apple has explicitly made it clear that AirTag is not meant to be used to track your pet or someone’s location. In fact, if your iPhone detects that an unknown AirTag is in a moving car, you will automatically get a prompt about it.

Q) How to pair an AirTag with an iPhone?

A) You first need to ensure that your iPhone is running iOS 14.5 or higher for AirTag pairing. Like other Apple devices, pairing an AirTag with your iPhone is very simple. Just bring the AirTag close to your iPhone, ideally near the power key, and a dialog box will pop up, prompting you to pair the AirTag.

Q) Is the AirTag only compatible with iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 and Apple devices with U1 chip?

A) No, the AirTag is compatible with all iPhones and iPad running iOS 14.5 or higher. On iPhone 11 and newer with the U1 chip, you will get the Precision Finding feature that uses the U1 chip to offer the precise indoor location of the AirTag.

Q) How can one find lost AirTag?

A) You have to use the Find My app on your iPhone to find lost AirTag. Depending on whether your iPhone is in range of the AirTag or not, there are two ways to find it. An AirTag that is disconnected from an iPhone for over three days will emit a sound so you can find it easily.

If the AirTag is in range of your iPhone, you can use the Precision Finding feature in the Find My app to find its exact location. Apple claims AirTag offers a range of 30ft, but this will depend on many other factors.

Q) How to find an AirTag that is offline?

A) An AirTag goes offline when it is not near the paired iPhone. However, by leveraging the Find My device network, a lost AirTag can still relay its location to Apple’s servers so you can find it using the Find My app.

Below is how Apple explains the process:

Your AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud — then you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map. The whole process is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy. And itʼs efficient, so thereʼs no need to worry about battery life or data usage.

Q) Is this safe? Will my or AirTag location be visible to other devices?

A) No, even when the AirTag relays its location using other iPhones and Apple devices, it will not reveal its or your location to anybody else. The entire process is encrypted, and Apple frequently changes the Bluetooth identifier of the AirTag for privacy and safety reasons.

Q) What happens if someone else finds my lost AirTag?

A) If you cannot find your AirTag, you can put it in Lost mode and give a contact number and message. Then, if someone else finds an AirTag, they can bring their iPhone close to it, and the contact information along with that AirTag’s serial information will show up. Android devices can also read lost AirTag by tapping it to the back of their device.

Q) How many AirTag can you link to one Apple account?

A) Apple allows up to 16 AirTags to be linked to one Apple account.

Q) Can you use AirTag with an Android device?

A) No. AirTag is not compatible with Android devices. However, Android devices can read lost AirTags.

Q) Can your share your AirTag with your family members?

A) Yes and no. Using Family Sharing, you can prevent AirTag from showing up on the iPhone of your family members.

Q) Can you share your AirTag with your friends who are not a part of your family sharing group?

A) Yes, you can do so. But make sure to disable the tracking notification temporarily from the Find My app before handing them the AirTag.

What do you think about the AirTag? Do you plan on buying one? Drop a comment and let us know!