AirTag First Impressions Roundup: Impressive!

The first impressions of AirTag from major publications have gone live. If you plan on pre-ordering the AirTag on April 23, you should check out their first impressions to see what reputed publications feel about them.

A one-pack of AirTag is priced at $29, while a four-pack can be had for $99.

The Verge

Dieter Bohn of The Verge sent his friend Vjeran Pavic into an unfamiliar city with nothing but the AirTag to see just how good the tracker can be in finding a lost item.

The result? Very, very impressive.

After a half-hour of walking around, I finally found him. He was standing on a street corner with no foot traffic whatsoever, which meant that the intermittent signals I got detailing his location came from a couple of iPhones in cars that were driving by.

Engadget

The first impressions of the publication reveal that the speaker inside the AirTag is surprisingly very loud. The curved edges also mean that you will not be able to stick the AirTag to your wallet or camera using double-sided tape.

You could always tap a button to force the AirTag to play an alert chime, and to Apple’s credit, the speaker on these things is much louder than I expected. Our video producer hid my keys somewhere in his verdant Oakland backyard, and I could easily hear my wayward AirTag chirping over the sound of the wind, kids playing, and what I eventually found to be two guys cutting huge slats of wood in their front yard. Unless you have your TV blaring, I don’t think you’d have too much trouble finding your missing gadget with your ears alone.

The Precision Finding feature, which relies on the U1 chip found on the iPhone 11 or newer series, is the real deal here as it makes finding your lost AirTag a breeze.

There’s no two ways about it — the Precision Finding feature works beautifully, and there wasn’t anywhere my video guy could stash my keys that I couldn’t find with just a bit of legwork. It doesn’t hurt that the iPhone itself provides haptic feedback during searches; the closer you get, the more sustained the vibration. The whole thing is absolutely dead-simple, just the way it should be.

Also, check out some first impression videos of the AirTag below.

