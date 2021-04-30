Apple AirTag Was Ready to Be Shipped in 2019, Reveals Packaging

Apple announced the AirTag just last week. In fact, the first shipments are already arriving at customers’ doorstep. Now, the official packaging material of the device has revealed that AirTag was ready to be shipped in 2019.

We’ve been hearing for years now. We first got to know about the device back in 2019, when the iOS 13.2 update revealed the name of the device. And as it turns out, Apple was in fact ready to ship AirTags in 2019.

Popular YouTuber ZONEofTECH took to Twitter to share the images of the AirTag and the official keyring accessory for AirTag he received today. Taking a close look at the packaging material of the keyring revealed the year ‘2019’ next to the regulatory and trademark markings.

So, the AirTag box says 2020. The Leather Keyring says 2019. First AirTag leak was back in 2019. They’ve been ready for the past 2 years. pic.twitter.com/TgrAw3z4C6 — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) April 30, 2021

On the AirTag’s box, however, the year listed is 2020. Both listings suggest that Apple was ready to ship AirTag and its accessories in 2019, but held back the release for two years. This contradicts Jon Prosser’s report when he reported that Apple delayed the release of the device due to a lack of first-party accessories.

In case you’re unaware, AirTag is a small circular device from Apple which helps you keep track of your important things like keys, wallets, purses, and bags. It uses Bluetooth, AR, and ultrawide-band technology to connect to your iPhone and lets you keep a track of things through the company’s Find My app.

