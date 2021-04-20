Apparent AirTags Accessories Leak Online Ahead of Official Announcement

Apple’s long-rumored object tracker, AirTags, is due for an official announcement today at the company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event. Ahead of the official announcement, apparent AirTags accessories have already appeared on the web.

We’ve seen a number of AirTags accessories leak online before, it’s nothing new. Back in January, popular accessory maker Cyril listed a couple of AirTags accessories online. But, again, AirTags have made an appearance before an Apple event. Now, a popular Apple leaker Danu Rai has posted an image of AirTags ‘Strap Holder,’ a few hours ahead of an official announcement today at the company’s “Spring Loaded” event.

AirTags third-party accessories are already ready. pic.twitter.com/lvv1elJ6iY — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 20, 2021

As the leaks have previously suggested, AirTags are Apple’s Tile-like tracker. Reports say that the device will be a small circular disc, with Bluetooth and ultra-wideband radio chips, and would be able to track devices using the Find My app. The circular ‘disc’ would fit into the hole of the ‘Strap Holder,’ and the other end would attach to the object that has to be tracked, like a bag, or a purse, it seems.

It has been reported previously that AirTags’ launch was delayed due to a lack of official accessories from Apple. But now, the company has everything in place — Apple introduced the Find My Network program for third-party accessory makers earlier this month — for AirTags’ launch.

But, we’ve seen a huge amount of AirTags leaks at this point, and the device has been rumored to launch every time before an Apple event in the past six months, but still, we haven’t heard officially anything from the company yet. With all this, it is still unknown whether the accessory will make an appearance at the event.

Apple’s Spring Loaded event is due to take place later today, at 10:00 AM PT. The company is expected to announce a whole bunch of products, including a new mini-LED iPad Pro, refreshed basic iPad, and a new iPad mini, along with AirTags. We’ll be covering the event live here on iPhoneHacks so do keep an eye on all the announcements.

