AirTags Offers User-Replaceable Battery with One Year of Battery Life, IP67 Water Resistance

Apple finally pulled the wraps from the much-awaited AirTags item tracker at today’s Spring Reloaded event. AirTags lets users track their belongings like purse, wallet, car keys, and much more. It works with Find My App and connects using ultra-wideband technology.

Apple claims that the AirTags are small and can be classified as water-resistant in accordance with the IP67 rating. Putting things into perspective, AirTags are rated to withstand a maximum depth of 1 meter up to thirty minutes. However, Apple puts in a disclaimer saying water resistance may “decrease as a result of normal wear.”

Ultra Wideband and even Bluetooth LE consume significantly less power. Apple claims the AirTags battery will last for an entire year and are user-replaceable. The AirTags is powered by the CR2032 coin cell battery that is readily available.

AirTag comes with light construction and is small in size. The item tracker is equipped with a small speaker that helps locate AirTag. It connects with Find My app, and users can assign a name to each AirTag. For instance, the AirTags on your keys can be named “Keys” while the ones on your suitcase can be named “suitcase.” Apple also lets you customize AirTag with a free engraving that includes a choice between 31 emojis. Furthermore, you can pair the item tracker with accessories like the Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring made out of European leather.

After setting up AirTag, you can access its last known location on a map. In case the item is within Bluetooth range, the AirTag will play a sound. iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users can take advantage of Ultra Wideband technology that facilitates precise Finding. In other words, it is capable of accurately showing the distance and direction of lost AirTag.