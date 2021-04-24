Amazon Heavily Discounts the 2020 iPad Pro, M1 MacBook Pro, More

Following the launch of the 2021 iPad Pro, Amazon is heavily discounting the 2020 iPad Pro. If you don’t really need the performance offered by the M1 chip or the Thunderbolt port, it actually makes sense to go for the 2020 iPad Pro and save some money in the process.

Thanks to the discount on Amazon, you can buy the 2020 iPad Pro and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad for just a few hundred dollars more than what the 2021 iPad Pro would cost you.

11-inch iPad Pro

The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) has been discounted by $100 on Amazon. This means you can get it for just $699. The 256GB variant sees a higher $120 discount, while the 1TB variant is discounted by $150 to $1,149.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of the tablet are discounted by anywhere between $70 to $120.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been discounted by $80 to $150. The Wi-Fi variants see a maximum discount of $100, while the cellular variant with 1TB storage has been discounted by $150 to $1,499.

iPad Air

The 2020 iPad Air with a 10.9-inch display and A14 Bionic chip also sees a modest discount on Amazon. The base model with Wi-Fi and 64GB storage has been discounted by $40 to $559. There’s no discount on cellular variants of the tablet though.

MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted by up to $100 on Amazon making it a great deal. Thanks to the discount, you can get the base M1 MacBook Air with 256GB storage for just $899, down from its original price of $999.

MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro is available for its lowest price yet on Amazon. It is discounted by $149, so you can get the base model M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $1,149.

The 512GB variant sees a bigger $199 discount, so you can get it for $1,299.

Do you plan to buy any of the Apple products that are currently on sale? If so, drop a comment and let us know!

