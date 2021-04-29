Apple AirTag Arriving Early for Some Customers

Apple’s AirTag is all set to officially launch on April 30. The company had started accepting pre-orders for the AirTag on April 23, with shipments slated to arrive on April 30. However, some customers have received their AirTag one day early.

Most of the customers who got their AirTag early note that they had pre-ordered it from Best Buy. Below are some photos of AirTags shared by a MacRumors reader. The photos show the packaging of the 4-pack AirTags, which retails for $99.

If you have pre-ordered an AirTag, it will likely be delivered to you on the launch day itself i.e. on April 30 unless your shipping date suggests otherwise. Apple products are usually always delivered on launch day, but this time, it looks like Best Buy decided to ship out and deliver some shipments a day earlier.

Apple has priced one AirTag at $29, with a four-pack version available for $99. The AirTag can be used to track items that you tend to lose frequently, including key chains, backpacks, etc. AirTag uses Apple’s Find My network which will allow you to track it even when it is not connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth. It also features a U1 chip which allows for the Precision Finding feature that gives exact indoor positioning details.

