Apple AirTag and Purple iPhone 12 Pre-orders Now Live

After announcing the AirTag and the purple iPhone 12 at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event earlier this week, Apple has now started accepting pre-orders for both these devices right on schedule: 5 am PDT on April 23.

AirTag

Apple introduced the AirTag at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event after months of leaks and rumors. The Tile-like tracking tags will help you track items that you attach them to. AirTag also takes advantage of the Find My device network, which allows you to track tagged items even when you are nowhere close to them. Check out the list of the best AirTag features.

If you order the AirTag from Apple’s online store, you can also add a free engraving to it.

One single AirTag costs $29, while a four-pack set costs $99. Apple will start shipping AirTag to customers from April 30th. Read a roundup of the first impressions of the AirTag here.

Purple iPhone 12

Apple also launched the iPhone 12 in a new color at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event. The purple iPhone 12 is just that, an iPhone 12 in purple color. The smaller iPhone 12 mini is also available in this new color. There’s no other difference in the new iPhone 12 in purple finish apart from the color.

The purple iPhone 12 will also start shipping to customers and hit retail stores from April 30th. Pricing for the iPhone 12 in purple also remains the same as other color options.

Apple did not launch any new color options for the iPhone 12 Pro series, and they continue to be available in four colors.

Update: The availability of a single pack of AirTag has slipped into late May.