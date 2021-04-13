Apple Announces “Spring Loaded” April 20 Event

Apple today sent out press invites for its “Spring Loaded” event on April 20. The company is expected to announce the 2021 iPad Pro lineup, AirTags, and perhaps even the new Apple TV at the event. The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PDT on April 20 and will be live-streamed from Apple Park.

This will be Apple’s first event for 2021. Like all the Apple events held in 2020, this one will be held virtually and live-streamed from Apple Park. This means there will be no in-person attendance at the event and no hands-on booths.

Apple event confirmed: next Tuesday, April 20. Online event, 10 AM Pacific. Bring on those new iPad Pros! pic.twitter.com/6x8SfmkrO4 — Federico Viticci (@viticci) April 13, 2021

The 2021 iPad Pro lineup will be the highlight of this event. The new iPad Pro lineup is expected to feature 5G and a faster A14X Bionic chip. There are also rumors of Apple using a mini-LED display on the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro. From a design viewpoint, leaked renders indicate the 2021 iPad Pro will be similar to its predecessor, though it will be slightly thicker. The device is expected to be in short supply initially due to supply constraints with mini-LED display panels.

Apple was initially also expected to announce the third-gen. AirPods at the event. However, reliable analyst Kuo recently claimed that Apple would not launch the third-gen. AirPods before Q3 2021. The new AirPods will reportedly sport a design similar to the AirPods Pro. It will presumably feature improved sound quality along with a better in-ear fit.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

Apple was initially expected to announce the AirTags alongside the 2021 iPad Pro in March, recent leaks only point to the impending iPad Pro launch.

Apart from AirTags and iPad Pro, Apple could also launch a new Apple TV at the event, though there have not been many rumors surrounding it.

What are your expectations from Apple’s April 20 event? Which product launch are you looking forward to the most? Drop a comment and let us know!