Apple April 20th Event Page Has an Interesting Hidden AR Easter Egg

Apple announced its “Spring Loaded” April 20th event earlier today, where the company is expected to announce a new mini LED iPad Pro, AirTags, and a bunch of other long-rumored products. Apple has included an interesting AR Easter Egg on the April 20 event’s page.

Apple has announced its first event of 2021, and to keep up with the excitement, Apple has designed an interesting multi-colored AR logo for its events page. If you visit the Apple events page on an iPhone, or an iPad, and tap on the Apple logo you can see the event logo come up in augmented reality.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first one to share the AR experience on Twitter. The AR animation starts as a loop on the ground, with multi-colored lines roaming in circles, and then flies all over the place until it creates the Apple logo.

There’s also an “Object” mode where you can experience the AR effect without using the camera view. Apple also created a similar AR experience for its last year’s Time Flies event.

Apple’s Spring Loaded event is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PDT on April 20 and will be live-streamed from Apple Park.

Have you tried this yet? Are you excited about Apple’s 20th April event? What products could Apple announce on the 20th? Let us know in the comments section below!