Apple Could Launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR Display This Year

The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not be the only device from Apple to launch this year, featuring a mini-LED display panel. TrendForce analysts believe that Apple will be launching the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year with a mini-LED display as well.

TrendForce analyst Max Chen believes that Apple will be launching the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED display panels in the second half of 2021. Apple calls the mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as the Liquid Retina XDR. It features a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a contrast ratio of a million-to-one.

The analyst’s report is short on other details. However, other leaks surrounding the 2021 MacBook Pro claims Apple will get rid of the TouchBar and debut a slimmer, lighter, and flatter design language. The 14-inch MacBook Pro will be an upgrade over the 13-inch MacBook Pro and feature slimmer bezels to allow for a larger 14-inch display.

Other rumors suggest Apple could reintroduce the SD card slot, HDMI port, and MagSafe on its new MacBook Pro lineup. The company is expected to use a more powerful M1x chipset on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

At its ‘Spring Loaded’ event, Apple announced the redesigned 24-inch 4.5K iMac with its M1 chip. This chip has allowed Apple to dramatically redesign its Macs with a thinner, lighter, and more efficient design. Despite the upcoming MacBook models using a more powerful variant of the M1 chip, they are still expected to run more efficiently than Intel-based Macs.