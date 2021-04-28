Apple Explains Why iOS 14.5’s App Tracking Transparency Toggle Is Grayed Out for Some Users

Apple has debuted the App Tracking feature with the release of iOS 14.5. However, many iPhone users have found that the App Tracking Transparency option is grayed out on their devices. Apple has now explained why this is the case.

After updating to iOS 14.5, some iPhone users are finding that the “Allows Apps to Request to Track” option is grayed out on their device under Settings -> Privacy -> Tracking. Apple explains in a new support document that this could happen in the following scenarios:

For users with child accounts or under age 18 by birth year, signed in with their Apple ID

If your Apple ID is managed by an educational institution or uses a configuration profile that limits tracking

If your Apple ID was created in the last 3 days

In all such cases, apps cannot track you and do not receive the IDFA. You cannot do much if the “Allows Apps to Request to Track” option is grayed out on your iPhone. The option will only be enabled on your device if the status of your Apple account changes.

Some iPhone users report that the option is grayed out on their device despite their account not meeting any of the criteria mentioned above. In such cases, they could enable the App Tracking toggle by signing out of their Apple ID on their iPhone, rebooting it, and then logging back again.

If you are wondering what exactly App Tracking Transparency is and how it will affect you and advertisers, make sure to read our explainer on how App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 will protect your privacy.