Apple Rolling Out Filter Tags in App Store For Improved Search Results

In an effort to improve the Search experience, Apple is reportedly rolling out filter tags in the search tab of the App Store.

Apple is reportedly rolling out new tags in the search bar of the App Store to make the search results more contextual. MacRumors have reported that iPhone users will now see filter tags when searching for popular search terms like “photos” or “wallpaper.”

Searching on the App Store has been difficult, with Apple listing scam apps up in the order due to fake reviews and ratings on the App Store. The company now aims to improve the search experience. With the new feature, tags like “collage” or “editor” or “storage” appear under the search bar giving the users an option to further filter the search results. You can even select multiple tags to further refine App Store results.

🚨Major App Store Update from Apple: Introducing search “tags” for filtering results: A search tag is a search term used by people when searching in the App Store to filter the search results, so the more specific a user is the less tags there are for them to use for filtering. pic.twitter.com/jc4JbtHixd — Nick (@nickjsheriff) March 21, 2021

The feature isn’t live for everyone just yet. It seems like the feature is a server-side switch, and the feature is first rolling out to iOS 14.5 beta users, that too in the United States. Despite users reporting that the feature will be available with the iOS 14.5 update, some users running iOS 14.4.2 have started seeing the new filter tags on their App Store.

Apple says that nearly 70% of iPhone users rely on the search tool to find apps on the App Store. With the new filter tags, the company aims to improve its user experience. The feature is similar to the ‘related search’ Apple first tested with iOS 7.

Have you seen the filter tags on your iPhone’s App Store? Would the feature be helpful to you? Let us know in the comments section below!