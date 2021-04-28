Apple Releases Firmware Update 3E751 for AirPods Pro and AirPods 2

Apple today released firmware updates for its AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. The new firmware update 3E751 comes seven months after the last AirPods 3A283 firmware update release.

The new firmware update is available only for second-generation AirPods 2 and its higher-end brother AirPods Pro, not for the first-generation AirPods. Apple has not provided a changelog for firmware updates of AirPods. So, there is no information at the moment regarding the changes the new firmware brings.

Some users who’ve received the update are reporting that Apple has fixed the bug where AirPods would start routing audio to incorrect devices. The bug was persistent on many Macs running macOS 11.2. But with the new firmware update, and macOS Big Sur 11.3, Apple seems to have fixed the bug.

Currently, there’s no way of manually updating AirPods’ firmware. Any new firmware is downloaded and installed on AirPods automatically without user intervention. To check the firmware version on your AirPods Pro, do the following:

1. Connect AirPods Pro to your iOS device.

2. Open the Settings app on your iOS device.

3. Go to General > About > AirPods Pro

4. Firmware Version should be listed there.

Ideally, AirPods get updated overnight, when the user is not using them. However, you can try the following procedure for updating your AirPods Pro to the latest firmware.

1. Keep the AirPods Pro in their case.

2. Connect the case to the charger and start charging them.

3. The AirPods Pro should be connected to your iOS device.

4. Your iOS device should be connected to the internet.

Have you received the new firmware on your AirPods? If yes, have you noticed any changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.