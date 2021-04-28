iPhones in Spain Will Now Come With Three Years of Warranty

Apple will now offer an extra year of warranty on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices sold in Spain. The Council of Ministers in Spain has approved a regulation that will force companies like Apple and Samsung to offer three years of warranty on their smartphones and other devices sold there, as opposed to two years of warranty they currently offer.

As reported by the Spanish blog iPadizate, the Government of Spain has passed a regulation, which will soon become a law, and will make it mandatory for Apple to offer an extra year of warranty in the country. In addition to the extra warranty, Apple and other OEMs have been ordered to keep spare parts for products for a minimum of 10 years.

“This new standard is included in a Royal Decree-law and according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, it ‘takes a further step in the circular economy strategy’ and also includes new rights and guarantees for consumers or users.”

There’s no information on when the regulation will become a law, and come into effect, but when it does, customers in Spain will be able to enjoy three years of warranty on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac, free of cost. Apple currently offers only one year of warranty on its products in countries like the USA, India, and the United Kingdom.

This isn’t the first time Apple has changed its rule to adhere to the government rules. iPhone 12 series doesn’t come with Earpods, (Apple’s wired earphones) bundled in the box. But Apple had to include the Earpods in its packaging for iPhones sold in France to comply with France Government’s regulations.

In addition to this regulation, Spain’s government has also taken some actions against some services, like social networks and email clients, that collect the personal data of the user and use it for their benefit. More clarity on this will soon be available once the law comes into effect.

Have you bought an iPhone from Spain? What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section below!