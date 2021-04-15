Apple Pencil 3 Could Launch Alongside 2021 iPad Pro at Next Week’s Apple Event

A new leak on Chinese social blogging site Weibo claims that Apple will be launching the third-generation Apple Pencil at its “Spring Loaded” event next week.

Alleged photos of the third-gen. Apple Pencil had leaked on Twitter last month, but it was difficult to ascertain if the leak was true or not. The photo showed the Apple Pencil as having a glossy finish compared to the current model’s matte finish.

Apple is all set to introduce its 2021 iPad Pro lineup at the “Spring Loaded” event next week. Given that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to switch to a mini-LED display panel, an updated Apple Pencil to go along with it makes sense as well. The new display technology might have warranted some major internal upgrades for the Apple Pencil, or it could allow Apple to offer lower latency and other new features for the Pencil.

Apple is not expected to refresh the 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED displays. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to be in short supply after launch due to supply constraints with mini-LED display panels. The 2021 iPad Pro lineup is expected to be powered by the A14X Bionic chip, whose performance should be in the same ballpark as the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

It is unclear what other products Apple plans to announce at its “Spring Loaded” event next week. There are rumors of an impending iMac refresh with an M-series chip and possibly even an Apple TV refresh with faster internals.

What improvements and changes do you want Apple to include in the third-gen. Apple Pencil 3? Drop a comment and let us know!