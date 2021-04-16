Leaked Video Reveals Apple Pencil 3’s Glossy Design

An alleged video of Apple’s upcoming Apple Pencil 3 has surfaced on the internet before its official release.

Apple is holding a special “Spring Loaded” event next Tuesday where the company is expected to announce a bunch of products. Apple might announce long-rumored AirTags, and (finally!) a mini LED iPad Pro. But it was until later this week that a report claimed that Apple might announce Apple Pencil 3 along with the new iPads.

Today, an Apple leaker with the user name ileakeer, has posted an alleged video of the upcoming Apple Pencil 3 on Twitter. The leaker doesn’t have any record, for now, and claims that the video has been obtained directly from Apple’s supply chain. Based on the video, the Apple Pencil 3 appears to be very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil in design, though it looks a bit glossy.

Apple first introduced Apple Pencil back in 2015. The Pencil had a glossy design and charged via the lightning port. However, Apple shifted to a matte finish in 2018 with the introduction of Apple Pencil 2 along with iPad Pro. With Apple Pencil 3, the company is supposedly going back to the glossy design.

Apart from the video shown above, not much is known about the Apple Pencil 3 right now.

If you’re wondering how you can watch the Apple event live, head over to this post where we’ve listed all the websites where Apple will be live streaming the event. Apple event is scheduled for 20th April 2021 at 10:00 AM PT. You can convert the time to your local time by clicking here.

