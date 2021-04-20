Apple Podcast Subscription Service Announced, Features Early Access to Shows and Ad-Free Experience

Apple announced a brand new subscription service for Podcast at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event today. The subscription will give you ad-free and early access to hundreds of original podcast shows.

Apple officially unveiled a new Podcast subscription today, weirdly not called Podcast+. The new podcast service comes with a redesigned app and is aimed at podcast listeners. It will give users access to early exclusive podcasts and will provide an ad-free experience.

Apple Podcast Subscription Features and Price

It will be available in 170 countries in the coming months. Some specific software will be required for this, which will be shared at a later stage, Apple says. Pricing of the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will be set by creators and billed monthly by default. Creators will be able to charge yearly also.

For users who don’t want to pay, Apple will provide a sneak peek of the paid shows, and will also offer free trials. Apple Podcast Subscription will be shareable via Apple Family Sharing with up to six family members.

There’s an enhanced Search tab, and Apple has also added Top Charts and categories. New episodes will now appear under the “New” section, and there’s a Smart Play button also.

There’s a separate program for creators, called Apple Podcasters Program. It includes all the offer premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts, is available to creators in over 170 countries and regions for $19.99 (US) per year. Creators can enroll in the Apple Podcasters Program today through Apple Podcasts Connect. tools required to

Developing…