Apple Could Announce Premium Podcasts Service At ‘Spring Loaded’ Event

Apple could announce its premium podcasts subscription service, supposedly called Apple Podcasts+, at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event tomorrow, claims a new report.

Apple forayed into streaming services back in 2019, when the company announced its Apple TV+ subscription. Today, Vox Media’s Peter Kafka has reported that Apple is planning to announce its premium Apple Podcasts+ at its event ‘Spring Loaded’ event, which will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 20th April.

Apple currently offers an app called Podcasts, which gives you access to a huge catalog of podcasts and even Apple’s own podcasts for free. A premium service, probably called Apple Podcasts+, would give access to Apple-exclusive podcasts inside its Podcasts app, much similar to Apple TV+.

While we are here: Pretty sure Apple is prepping its own podcast plan – a paid subscription service – on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/w12tWqg0yo — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) April 18, 2021

Spotify, on the other hand, has been increasing its focus on podcasts too. The company is seemingly working on a paid podcasts subscription too, and currently has shows from big names like Joe Rogan, Michelle Obama, and Bill Simmons on its service. Apple would be going head to head with other podcasts providers, in case the company goes ahead and announces its premium podcasts service tomorrow.

At this moment, it isn’t known how much the service would cost. Apple might bundle the service with its Music or Apple One subscription.

If you’re wondering how you can watch the Apple event live, head over to this post where we’ve listed all the websites where Apple will be live streaming the event. Apple event is scheduled for 20th April 2021 at 10:00 AM PT. You can convert the time to your local time by clicking here.

