Apple Now Selling Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

Just about six months after its introduction, Apple has started selling refurbished units of Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE via its online store.

Given that these Apple Watch models were introduced only six months ago, the company is offering a decent $60 off of the regular price. Apple is offering the base variant of Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS for $339 and Apple Watch SE for $239, which is $40 off of the standard price.

Depending upon the model you get, you can avail up to a $100 discount on a refurbished Apple Watch. The maximum discount Apple is offering is on the stainless steel version of the Series 6, which is available for $599 as opposed to the regular price of $699.

Apple Watch Series 6 features a dual-core 64-bit S6 chip, an always-on Retina display, and blood oxygen monitoring. The Apple Watch SE comes with an S5 chip, a retina display, a second-generation optical heart sensor, and more.

Apple’s prices for refurbished Apple Watch, and even iPhones, are higher than other services and stores that sell refurbished devices. The benefit of buying refurbished devices from Apple is that the company sells all refurbished devices with a one-year standard warranty, the same that you will get when you buy a new Apple Watch from the company.

The products are thoroughly tested, inspected, and cleaned by a dedicated team at Apple. Along with Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple started selling refurbished iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro back in February. Apple offers up to $170 discount on refurbished iPhone 11 models.

