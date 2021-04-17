Redesigned Apple Silicon iMac Could Debut at April 20th ‘Spring Loaded’ Event

Apple announced its April 20 event earlier this week, and now a reliable Apple leaker, l0vetodream, has hinted that Apple could debut its long-rumored Apple Silicon based iMac series at the company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

Apple leaker l0vetodream is known for his cryptic tweets before Apple’s launch events. The leaker had previously, correctly, predicted that Apple would debut two 13-inch MacBooks at their 20th November event. And Apple did in fact announce two 13-inch M1 MacBooks at that event. In another instance, he predicted that Apple will announce an HomePod mini at their October event last year. And yes, they did.

In a new Tweet, the leaker has claimed that Apple will debut its Apple Silicon iMac series next week. In the Tweet, he has posted two images: one with Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event logo, and the other one with Apple’s colorful G3 Mac lineup.

Previously, Apple leaker Jon Prosser has said that Apple will be debuting its Apple Silicon iMac series with a ‘touch of nostalgia,’ suggesting that the new iMacs will be available in five colors, just like their G3 series.

Rumors of the new iMac picked up after the company discontinued its Intel-based iMac Pro. The new iMacs are said to come with a major redesign, with a flat back like Apple’s Pro Display XDR and slim bezels. They’re suggested to come with Apple’s largest display and are said to feature Apple’s latest M-series chip.

In case you’re wondering how you can watch the Apple event live, head over to this post where we’ve listed all the websites where Apple will be live streaming its event. Apple event is scheduled for 20th April 2021 (next Tuesday) at 10:00 AM PT. You can convert the time to your local time by clicking here.

Are you excited about Apple’s Spring Loaded event? What products are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!