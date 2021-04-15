Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ April Event Start Time in Your Timezone

Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event is scheduled for April 20 where the company is expected to announce the 2021 iPad Pro, new Apple Pencil, and more. You can watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event live. But first, you must know the local start time of the event in your time zone.

The ‘Spring Loaded’ Apple event will be live-streamed from the Apple Park at 10:00 a.m. PDT. This is the usual time for Apple events to start. The company is holding the event virtually and since it will be live-streamed, you will be able to watch it from any device and location you want.

Before the event though, read our rumor roundup to know everything that Apple could announce at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

Below is the ‘Spring Loaded’ event start time in your local time zone.

Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Start Time

If you don’t find your city in the list below, then head over to TimeandDate to find out at what time the April 20 Apple event will start in your time zone.

Click on the image to expand it…

Apple might not announce anything innovative at the event, but even minor upgrades to its products tend to push the boundaries in terms of performance and other aspects. It will be interesting to see what the 2021 iPad Pro will be capable of and whether the company unveils the AirTags at the event or not.

