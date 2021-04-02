Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4.1, Downgrading from iOS 14.4.2 No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 14.4.2 last month, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4.1. This means you can no longer downgrade your iPhone from iOS 14.4.2 if you have already installed iOS 14.4.1.

iOS 14.4.2 was the second minor update released to the public in March. This update also patched a critical bug found in the Webkit, which could have allowed malicious web site to perform activate arbitrary cross-site scripting. According to Apple, the vulnerability had been exploited in the wild.

Apple patched this exploit on all of its operating systems, as the company rolled out macOS 11.2.4 and watchOS 7.3.3, along with iPadOS and iOS updates. iOS 14.4.2 release was followed by iOS 14.4.1 release in early March.

Most of the users tend to downgrade their iPhones to jailbreak them. Sadly, no jailbreak tool has been released for iOS 14.4, let alone iOS 14.4.1 and iOS 14.4.2. Even the Taurine jailbreak released today only covers iPhones running iOS 14-iOS 14.3.

Apple ships these security updates in the iOS betas also. So, if you’re having problems installing iOS 14.4.2 on your iPhone, you can try installing the latest iOS 14.5 Beta 6. But before you install iOS 14.5 on your iPhone, keep in mind that the beta softwares are designed for developers, and you may experience some issues with it.

iOS 14.5 is turning out to be the biggest iOS 14 update since its release. Not only it brings the much-awaited functionality of unlocking your iPhone with the Apple Watch, but the update will also finally introduce Apple’s app tracking transparency. iOS 14.5 beta 6 ships with two new features, including a new battery recalibration tool for iPhone, and two new Siri voices.

