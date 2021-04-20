Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Later Today

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of its ‘Spring Loaded’ event later today. It is typical of Apple to take down its online store before major product announcements.

Apple is expected to announce the 2021 iPad Pro, third-gen Apple Pencil, a new Magic Keyboard along with the iPad mini 6 at the event. There are also rumors of the company announcing the AirTags at the event.

Apple’s online store will now come back online after the company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event later today. The company is expected to start accepting pre-orders for the new iPads right after the event, with shipments and retail availability expected to start from the end of this week.

Here’s a rumor roundup of everything Apple is expected to announce at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event. You can find the start time of the ‘Spring Loaded’ event in your timezone here.

Apple should also release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to the public later this week to coincide with the new product launches. iOS 14.5 comes with many new features, and you can find its local release time in your timezone.

