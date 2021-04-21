AppleCare+ for Mac Can Now Be Extended Indefinitely in the US

Apple has extended AppleCare+ for Apple TV. The company has announced that it will allow AppleCare+ for Macs to be extended indefinitely in the US. The updated support document says that Mac users can extend AppleCare+ coverage after the initial three years has elapsed.

Previously, the AppleCare+ plan for a Mac offered protection for a maximum of three years, beyond which it cannot be extended. Starting now, customers will have the option to extend AppleCare+ indefinitely beyond the initial three years. All they need to do is renew the plan annually before 30 days of the end date. That being said, AppleCare+ coverage is still limited to a maximum of three years outside of the US.

AppleCare+ for Mac covers two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. However, each time the customer has to pay a service fee of $99 for screen damage and $299 for other damage. Furthermore, AppleCare+ offers a 24/7 helpline offering customer support on a priority basis. You can get assistance from the Apple Care executive either via phone or chat.

AppleCare+ is a great way to ensure your device against damages and defects. You can also file for an iPhone theft and loss claim, provided it is covered by AppleCare+ with Theft and loss. AppleCare+ doesn’t come cheap, but in most cases, the peace of mind makes it well worth it.

Our Take

A majority of car makers like BMW offer a warranty extension package and rake in revenues by selling extended warranties. It looks like Apple is experimenting with a similar model that allows customers to extend AppleCare+ indefinitely for Mac. We are not sure whether Apple will extend AppleCare+ for obsolete products.