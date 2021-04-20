Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Roundup: Redesigned 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro with M1, AirTags, New Apple TV 4K, More

Ever since the pandemic has hit us, Apple has shifted to virtual events. Unlike before, the event is announced just a week before its commencement. Apple launched a slew of new devices at the Spring Loaded event, including new Apple TV 4K, AirTags, redesigned 24-inch iMac, and 2021 iPad Pro. Apple also surprised us with Apple Card Family, a new Podcast App and Purple color for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Let us take a closer look at all the announcements and the new features it has to offer.

Apple extended its credit card with a new Apple Card Family feature. This allows Apple Card owners to share their cards with family members. Most importantly, it allows Apple Card holders to add their spouse as co-owner. This way, both can build and benefit from the combined credit score. Apple Card requires all the users to be above 13 years of age while the co-owner needs to be 18 and above.

Previous reports had hinted at a Podcast subscription service. Apple’s new Podcast subscription service will be available in 170 countries and will give you an ad-free experience to tons of original podcast shows. Interestingly, Apple Podcast Subscriptions price will be set by creators and billed monthly. Lastly, Apple Podcast Subscription supports family sharing.

It is nearly two years since we are hearing about the Apple AirTags item tracker. Apple has finally launched the Tile-like object tracking device at today’s event. AirTags can be used with the FindMy app to track various objects like bags, purses, keys, and wallets. Prices start at $29 for a single unit, while a family pack with four trackers is priced at $100.

Apple has launched Purple color for the iPhone 12 series. The new color is available only on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 Purple color start on April 23, while retail availability starts from April 30.

The all-new Apple TV 4K boasts an A12 Bionic chip, higher refresh rates, and a radically redesigned remote. AirPlay on the new Apple TV 4K supports HDR at higher frame rates when streaming from iPhone 12 Pro. Furthermore, the new Siri Remote comes with a physical power button that can turn on/off the TV. It also gets a mute button, and the one-piece aluminum design “fits more comfortably in a user’s hand.”

The new 24-inch iMac finally heralds a much-needed redesign. It features slimmer bezels and is powered by Apple’s M1 Chip. As far as colors go, you choose between green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

Apple claims the new iMac is 50% smaller in volume as opposed to the current model. As expected, the M1 powered 24-inch iMac is 85% faster than its predecessor and offers 2X GPU performance. Apple is also bundling a new Apple Keyboard with a dedicated button for Spotlight and Touch ID.

Apple has updated the flagship iPad Pro lineup with the new model. The latest 2021 iPad Pro comes equipped with a 12.9-inch mini-LED display. On the design front, not much is changed, and thus the 2021 iPad Pro looks very similar to its predecessor. It also gets up to 2GB of storage option. On the connectivity front, iPad Pro gets Thunderbolt 4 support and 5G. Just like on iPhone 12, the mmWave 5G is exclusive for US variants.