AppTrans is the World’s First Free Solution Dedicated to iOS & Android App Data Transfer

Are you making a switch from Android to iPhone? While most of your Android apps are available on the App Store, you will have to manually install them one-by-one on the iPhone 12. It’s time-consuming and laborious. It’s a similar scenario when you switch from iPhone to Android. If you are on the go and want to transfer app data from iOS to Android or vice versa then we have the perfect tool for you. AppTrans is the world’s first tool dedicated to iOS & Android app data transfer.

AppTrans isn’t limited to cross-OS app transfer only. The software also works perfectly fine with iPhone to iPhone. That way, you can transfer the progress of single-player games and social media data from apps like WhatsApp, Line, and Kik.

What Is AppTrans and Why Should You Download It?

AppTrans is the complete data transfer tool available for Windows and Mac. Using AppTrans, you can transfer app data between two cross-platform devices, backup and restore app data, and even restore WhatsApp back up to the device, or export to the computer. The good news is, it’s quick and lets you selectively transfer data from one device to another. Let’s take a look at all the major AppTrans features.

AppTrans Features

1. App Transfer

As the name suggests, the App Transfer works flawlessly between iPhone and Android. Simply connect the target device and the new device to your Mac or PC and open the AppTrans app. Go to the App Transfer menu and select the Transfer Now option.

The software will detect the source and target device. If they are in the wrong direction then use the switch key to make changes. Select the Transfer Now button and wait for the process. The estimated time will be based on the number of apps you are trying to transfer from one device to another.

Need to install an app that’s not available in the app store? AppTrans takes care of that as well. As long as you have the IPA, APK, or XAPK files, you can install them on your iPhone or Android phone with a click. Conversely, you can also export favorite apps from iOS/Android devices to the computer. Each app with its data is saved in a separate folder. So, you can easily install them on other phones/tablets, even if they’re removed from the App Store.

The App Transfer function is also available for WhatsApp transfer. Data can be transferred very comprehensively, including text, images, voice, video, and all WhatsApp content. You can also go ahead and print the WhatsApp data for convenience.

Do keep in mind that the transfer process doesn’t delete any data from the target device.

2. App Backup

Running out of space on your Android or iPhone? Using AppTrans, you can simply backup all the data from phone to computer using a single click. You can also selectively back up the app data to the PC or Mac. Every backup is stored locally and will never be deleted or overwritten. So you can keep all versions of apps and all app data if you want, in case you need them someday.

A backup brings you much more benefits. Apart from retrieving lost data, it also gives you a chance to reinstall the app that’s no longer available in the app store. Don’t like the new version of an app? Go back to the older version in a tap.

3. App Restore

AppTrans offers three-way to restore app data on your iPhone or Android device. You can either restore data from the AppTrans backup file, restore it from iCloud, or use the WhatsApp restore option to specifically move WhatsApp data from the PC or Mac to the mobile.

Using AppTrans Restore, you can selectively restore exactly what you need from the backup.

4. App Install

AppTrans provides you with a fast and reliable way to install apps (.ipa files, .apk files, .xapk files, .apptrans files) to other iPhone/iPad/iPod touch or Android devices. Simply go to the App Install menu and use the Install Now button from the following screen.

5. WhatsApp Transfer

When switching to a new phone, how to migrate your WhatsApp chats and attachments would be a headache for most users. But with AppTrans, you can seamlessly transfer all your WhatsApp content, no matter for phones under the same OS or cross-OS and even between phone and computer. Besides transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone (vice versa), AppTrans allows you to view and restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive and iTunes.

Price and Availability

AppTrans is available on both Windows and Mac. And as for App Transfer, it supports Android and iOS. The pricing starts from $35 for 3 months with a 60-days of the money-back guarantee. Most functions are free to use. Only cross-OS app and app data transfer need to upgrade to the Pro version.

➤ Download – AppTrans

What are you waiting for? Instead of manually moving data from one device to another, use AppTrans and transfer everything from media, apps, WhatsApp backup, and more to the new device.

Note: This is a sponsored post. These posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.