Checkra1n Jailbreak Update Adds iOS 14.5 Support, Bug Fixes

Checkra1n v0.12.3 has been released to the public with support for iOS 14.5 on compatible iPhones along with support for M1 Macs.

The release also fixes a bunch of issues with Checkra1n that should lead to a more stable jailbreak experience. While the update adds support for M1 Mac, Windows support is still missing. This was promised long back when Checkra1n was first released, but so far, the team has not released a Windows version of their jailbreak tool.

Support for M1 Mac in Checkra1n is still in a preliminary stage and there are some nuances that you need to be aware of.

The full changelog of the update is as follows:

Highlighted changes Support for iOS 14.5

Preliminary support for M1 Macs

New –force-revert command line option to force rootFS reverting without access to the loader app

The included binpack has been updated and thinned Bug fixes Fixes an issue that caused the loader app to crash on tvOS 12

Fixes checkra1n crashing on macOS if using a recent MobileDevice framework

Fixes an issue that could cause the “terminal UI” to crash on Linux

Fixes an issue where the “terminal UI” could leave the terminal in an unusable state on exit

The “devhelper” process on Linux is now properly cleaned up on exit Notes A11 devices on iOS 14.0 and above require removing the passcode and enabling “Skip A11 BPR check” in the options. This is not recommended, but it’s there. Known issues A7 devices will currently not work with the Linux version

The exploit may not work as reliably on some devices, such as the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 3

Linux GUI build when using CLI mode doesn’t support auto assertion of DFU mode on advanced Apple TV 4k breakout boards

bridgeOS: If you disconnect the cable, then as soon as macOS boots it’ll take over the USB connection and disallow communication with the T2

Some users have reported checkra1n crashing when Chinese is set as the only system language. It is unknown whether any other language is affected.

Unlike Unc0ver and Taurine jailbreak, checkra1n only works with selected older iPhones and iPad. This includes iPhone 6s-iPhone X, though on A11 devices like the iPhone X, you must disable the passcode to be able to jailbreak it. On the plus side, since checkra1n jailbreak is based on a low-level checkm8 exploit, it is the only jailbreak tool that compatible with iOS 14 – iOS 14.5.

Once you are done jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad using Checkra1n, make sure to check out the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.5 jailbreak tweaks and a list of all the iOS 14 – iOS 14.5 compatible jailbreak tweaks. You can also find some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.5 Cydia sources.