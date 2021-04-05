Get Up to $150 Off on M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Amazon is back with some sweet discounts on the M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by as much as $150, with the M1 MacBook Air also seeing a decent $50 discount.

The M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by $100-$150 depending on which model you buy. The 256GB M1 MacBook Pro is discounted by $100 off its retail price of $1,499. This means you can get it for $1,399.99. The 512GB variant sees a bigger $150 discount. The product listing page only shows a $100 discount, but an additional discount of $50 will be applied at the checkout page.

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air has also been discounted by $50 on Amazon, with the 512GB variant getting at a slightly higher discount of $59. Thanks to the deal, you can get the M1 MacBook Air with 256GB storage for just $949. The 512GB variant is available for $1,189.99 after a $59 discount.

The more powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro sees a bigger discount of up to $300 on Amazon. You can get the base 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 6-core Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM for $2,199 after a $300 discount. The more powerful 8-core Core i9 16-inch MacBook Pro also sees a $300 discount and can be purchased for $2,499.

If you end up buying a new M1 MacBook Air/Pro or the 16-inch MacBook Pro, drop a comment and let us know! And once you do get your new Mac, make sure to check out the best M1 Mac apps for it.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.