DigiTimes: iPhone 13 Pro to Feature 120Hz OLED Panels

A new DigiTimes report further corroborates what previous leaks related to the iPhone 13 Pro series have claimed: they will feature a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel from Samsung.

Samsung and LG Display will be supplying Apple with LTPO OLED panels for the upcoming iPhones.

Both display makers are currently in the process of converting their LTPS display production lines to LTPO OLED panels that’s expected to be completed by the first half of 2021. The conversion will lead to a drop in their production capacity.

Apple is also trying to add Chinese display make BOE to its supply chain panel despite the latter repeatedly failing Apple’s quality control tests. BOE has set up a dedicated production line for Apple where it is testing LTPO panels for iPhones.

The report further adds that the iPhone 13 Pro lineup will consume up to 20% less power, which can likely be attributed to the LTPO OLED panels and the more efficient A15 chip.

Apple is rumored to use 120Hz LTPO OLED panels on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this year. The non-Pro iPhone 13 models are expected to continue using 60Hz OLED panels as this will allow Apple to better differentiate between the two iPhone models. Samsung is already using 120Hz LTPO OLED panels on its flagship Galaxy S21 and Note 20 Ultra devices.

The use of LTPO panels is expected to allow Apple to dynamically adjust the refresh rate of the iPhone 13 Pro’s display to save battery life. This will be similar to the ProMotion technology that Apple already uses on the iPad Pro lineup.

Apart from using 120Hz LTPO OLED panels, Apple is also expected to use a thinner notch on the iPhone 13 series. Other changes rumored to come on the new iPhones include a faster and more efficient 5G modem, bigger batteries, an improved ultra-wide angle camera, and more.