Download Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ April 20 Event Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple today announced that it will be holding Spring Loaded event on April 20, 2021. Can’t wait until Apple kicks off its keynote? Show your excitement by downloading Spring Loaded event-inspired wallpapers here.

Just like all Apple events last year, 20th April’s Spring Loaded event will also be held in an online format, with Apple showcasing pre-recorded videos. Apple is expected to announce a new iPad Pro with a mini LED display, AirTags, and a bunch of other long-rumored products.

This is Apple’s first April event in the last decade and could prove to be one of the company’s crucial events of 2021. Apple has also included an interesting hidden AR Easter Egg on the April 20 event’s page. You can experience the AR animation by visiting the event’s page on your iPhone and iPad.

Until the event arrives though, you can download the excellent April 20th event-inspired wallpapers and use them on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or Mac to help contain your excitement.

Download:

Which of the wallpapers do you like? Are you excited about Apple’s 20th April event? What products could Apple announce on the 20th? Let us know in the comments section below!