Download: New Wallpapers from 24-inch M1 iMac

The 2021 iMac refresh features a redesigned chassis, with Apple offering the machine in bold new colors. For the seven different colors, Apple bundles different matching wallpapers with the new iMac. If you are looking to get your hands on the new iMac wallpapers, read below.

Apple is offering the M1 iMac in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. To go along with the new colors, Apple is offering the new iMac with matching wallpapers as well. Below is a gallery showing all the new wallpapers. The wallpapers have a dark and light theme to match the system theme of macOS Big Sur.

Check out the top features of the M1 iMac if you are planning on buying one.













If you liked the above wallpapers, you can grab an archive containing the high-resolution version of these wallpapers from here. Apart from your MacBook or iMac, you can also use these wallpapers on your iPhone or iPad.

The new wallpaper that Apple is offering with the purple iPhone 12 is also available for download.