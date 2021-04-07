Report: Every 9 Out of 10 Teenagers in the US Owns an iPhone

A new report based on Piper Sandler’s survey claims that about 88% of teenagers in the United States own an iPhone. The report also says that 90% of the teenagers expect to buy an iPhone as their next smartphone.

Today’s report claims that nearly every 9 out of 10 teenagers in the United States owns an iPhone. The stat not only proves how popular Apple is among young people, but it also shows how strong of a foothold Apple has made among the youngsters in spite of OnePlus and Samsung introducing fancy features on their flagships.

Last October, 86% of the teenagers said they own an iPhone, with 89% saying they intended to purchase one.

The survey also shows that Apple Pay is emerging as a popular payment system among the teenagers which comes in second after cash. Among the other things on the list, the survey concludes that teenagers spend 32% of their daily video consumption on Netflix, followed by YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Apple’s sales, especially of the new iPhone 12 series, have been strong in the United States, with people preferring top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max instead of the cheaper 5G iPhone 12 mini, whose sales have been rather disappointing. 5G and the nostalgic iPhone 5 design of the iPhone 12 series has been the key factor in driving these sales.

