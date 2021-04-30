Facebook Is Currently Down

Reports are trickling in that Facebook and its various services are down in parts of the world. The outage only seems to be affecting Facebook and not WhatsApp or Messenger.

The outage only seems to be there in a limited number of countries. Twitter is filled with tweets from users about Facebook being down and just loading a blank page.

Facebook down? Just a blank screen here. WTH??? — ImpressionsofTexas (@LindaHeartofTX) April 30, 2021

Facebook experienced a major outage in early April as well which also affected Instagram and WhatsApp. This time around though, the outage only seems to be limited to Facebook.

This post is developing…