Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are Down Worldwide [Update: Back Up Now]

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are experiencing a worldwide outage. Reports are pouring in from users around the world about Instagram and Facebook not working, and even WhatsApp facing some issues in sending and receiving messages.

The news comes only a few weeks after WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger experienced an outage. Users are reporting that both Instagram and Facebook are refusing to load new photos and stories. Facebook is returning a “sorry something went wrong” error message on its website. With Instagram and Facebook not working for many users, the #InstagramDown has already started trending on Twitter.

instagram is down, facebook is down, the only apps that never disappoint me: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Z7El9yMCDO — Natan⚡ (@SmiletyInUrArea) April 8, 2021

The first report about the outage was reported around 5:30 pm on DownDetector. Facebook isn’t reporting any issues on its platform status website, though, but this might be due to the page not refreshing because of the outage. Along with Instagram and Facebook, it seems like even the messaging services from the company including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are experiencing issues.

This is the second time in under a month that Facebook services are experiencing an outage. The cause for this evening’s outage is still unknown, but we expect Facebook to comment on the situation soon. At this point, it is unclear when service will be fully restored. Going by the company’s past record, we can expect the services to be restored in a few hours. We’ll update this article as and when the services are live.

Update: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are now back up again after a brief outage.