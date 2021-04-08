Fake AirPods 3 Surface Before Official Announcement

Counterfeit AirPods 3 have surfaced in a market in China before the product’s official announcement.

We’ve heard a lot about Apple’s upcoming AirPods 3 over the past few months. But even before the product’s official announcement, counterfeit AirPods 3 have entered the market. Shared by Duan Rui on Twitter, the video gives us a look at the fake AirPods 3 with the same rumored design as suggested by some leaks.

Apple isn’t expected to announce AirPods 3 anytime soon. Apple was earlier rumored to announce the refreshed in-ear earphones at a wrongly-reported event on 23rd March. It was only a week before March 23 when the renowned Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo reported that the AirPods 3 won’t launch until the third quarter of this year.

AirPods 3 counterfeit products pic.twitter.com/2uLzqzWPVi — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 8, 2021

Apple is now expected to announce third-generation AirPods 3 along with the iPhone 13 lineup later this year. Next-generation AirPods are expected to feature a similar design to AirPods Pro. It is expected to come with a smaller stem and a wider wireless charging case. AirPods 3 are not expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) but are expected to come with Spatial Audio, which was first introduced with Apple’s first over-the-ear earphones, AirPods Max.

Even if the product Duan Rui shared is fake, it does give us a first look at what could be the final design of the next AirPods. Please, again, beware that the product shared above is fake as Apple is yet to officially announce AirPods 3.

