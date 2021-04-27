Apple’s default Siri voice assistant has no gender. Yes, you heard it right. You can ask Siri about its gender, and it will surprise you with the answer. The default Siri voice is set to American female. However, if you are not a fan of the default selection, you can change it to male or change the accent based on your local region.

Starting with iOS 14.5, Apple is focusing on Siri voice options to raise awareness about diversity. There are now two additional American English voices, and they are termed as Voice 1-4, replacing the old male and female combo. In addition, Siri will no longer default to the female voice but will instead prompt you to pick one of your choice during setup.

How to Change Siri Voice on iPhone

Follow the steps below to change Siri voice on iPhone.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to Siri & Search option and tap on it.

Step 3: Select Siri Voice from the following menu.

Step 4: Select Variety and Voice type from the Siri voice menu.

iOS will download the voice language for you, so make sure your iPhone is connected to an active Wi-Fi network. After that, Siri will use the selected accent and voice type to answer your queries.

