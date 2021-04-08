How to Recalibrate iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro Battery

Apple has introduced a new battery recalibration tool in iOS 14.5 for the iPhone 11 series. The tool is specifically meant for the iPhone 11 series for now and will recalibrate the maximum capacity and peak performance capability of their batteries. Here’s how you can recalibrate the battery of your iPhone running iOS 14.5.

Apple has added this tool to iOS 14.5 to fix inaccurate battery health reporting and reduced peak performance issues for some iPhone 11 users.

What Does Recalibrating Your iPhone’s Battery Do?

The battery recalibration tool in iOS 14.5 will update the battery health reporting system of your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to recalibrate its maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability.

There’s a bug in <iOS 14.5 and lower where iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users are experiencing unexpected battery drain and even reduced peak performance capability. While these issues might point to a problem with the battery, that’s not actually the case. This is why Apple is updating its battery capacity algorithm and recalibrating the batteries on the iPhone 11 series to fix the issue. You can also try out steps mentioned here to fix the battery drain on your iPhone.

If you have been facing any of the issues mentioned above on your iPhone 11, it is likely that recalibrating the battery will fix the problem for good.

How to Recalibrate Your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro’s Battery

The new battery recalibration tool will only be available on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max running iOS 14.5. Once you install the update, iOS will automatically start recalibrating the battery of your iPhone 11. You can confirm this by going to Settings -> Battery -> Battery Health. You should see an “Important Battery message” saying that your iPhone’s battery health reporting system is recalibrating. The process takes a few weeks to complete, so you won’t see any immediate benefits of this recalibration.

In case your iPhone 11’s battery is really in need of a replacement, you will get a message about the same after the recalibration process is complete.

Have you faced any battery drain or reduced peak performance issues on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro/Max? Drop a comment and let us know!